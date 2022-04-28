Search

28 Apr 2022

Leeds heading to Australia for summer tour

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 3:25 AM

Leeds have announced a three-match summer tour to Australia in July in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

Jesse Marsch’s team are scheduled to play Aston Villa and A-League side Brisbane Roar in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup and will take on Crystal Palace at Perth’s Festival of International Football.

Marsch said: “It’s not only a great opportunity for Leeds to play three exciting games in front of our fans Down Under, it’s also a great opportunity to visit a wonderful country, which I know loves their sport and is extremely knowledgeable about football.

“This will be our club’s third playing trip to Australia and I’m very much looking forward to taking the team back for what will be an important part of our preparations for the 2022/23 season.”

Leeds take on Brisbane Roar in their first tour match at the Gold Coast’s Cbus Super Stadium on July 14 and play Villa three days later at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Premier League side, who last toured Down Under three years ago, then head to Perth where they will face Palace at the Optus Stadium on July 22.

