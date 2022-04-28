Search

28 Apr 2022

Football rumours: Manchester United facing a fight over Sebastien Haller

28 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

Manchester United face a fight for their top summer target Sebastien Haller. Recent reports suggested the Ajax striker would accompany incoming manager Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford, however The Sun says Borussia Dortmund have earmarked the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland.

Nicolas Pepe’s future at Arsenal appears to be uncertain, with the Evening Standard reporting Gunners bosses are set to hold talks with the 26-year-old winger at the end of the season. Pepe has failed to live up to his hefty contract terms this season and has consistently struggled for playing time under Mikel Arteta.

The Standard also claims Manchester United are quietly confident of completing a swoop for Declan Rice in the summer. According to the paper, club bosses are aware that the West Ham midfielder’s other primary suitors – Chelsea and Manchester City – are prioritising other positions in the upcoming window, giving the Red Devils a great chance of securing the 23-year-old.

The Daily Star reports former Everton forward James Rodriguez is eyeing a return to Europe. Despite penning a two-year deal with Qatar-based outfit Al-Rayyan at the start of the season, reports out of Colombia suggest the 30-year-old has indicated his desire to leave the club and is willing to take a pay cut to seal a European return.

Emmanuel Dennis: The Watford striker is wanted by Villarreal boss Unai Emery, according to the Evening Standard.

Goncalo Guedes: The Telegraph reports Wolves are eyeing a move for the Valencia striker.

