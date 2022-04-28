Search

28 Apr 2022

Mauricio Pochettino says he and Kylian Mbappe will be at PSG next season

Mauricio Pochettino says he and Kylian Mbappe will be at PSG next season

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that both he and Kylian Mbappe will “100 per cent” be at the club next season.

Pochettino’s future has been under speculation ever since the French side crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage and winning the Ligue 1 title last weekend has not stopped talk about his position.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been strongly linked with taking over from the Argentinian at Parc Des Princes in the French media this week.

France international Mbappe is out of contract in the summer and talk of a move to Real Madrid has been running all season.

Pochettino, however, said that as things stand he expects both men to be in Paris next season.

Asked in a press conference what the likelihood of him and Mbappe being at the club next term was, he replied: “100 per cent in both cases.”

Pochettino, who was overlooked for the Manchester United job, later added: “That is how I feel today. That is what I can say to you today. I can’t say anything else. That is how I feel right now.

“This is football and we never know what might happen. But I have to answer the question based on how I feel today. And that is what I have done.”

Pochettino revealed there have been no formal talks about his future with the PSG hierarchy.

“There haven’t been any concrete talks, beyond what is normal in terms of our plans and what we have been doing so far,” he said.

“We have a natural relationship. We communicate depending on the circumstances at the time.

“But the relationship and communication are good. We keep working hard, not just bearing in mind the present, but also with the responsibility in this job which is to think about the future. So that is what we are doing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media