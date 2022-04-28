Search

28 Apr 2022

It looks like I’m leaving – Tony Mowbray on his way out at Blackburn

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has made a decision over his future at the club and looks set to leave Ewood Park after five years in charge.

Rovers are chasing a play-off place with two games of the Sky Bet Championship season remaining, but Mowbray says he has not heard anything from the club’s hierarchy about his future.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “All I can do is say that there’s been no conversation, no approach, no discussions and we’re a week away from the end of the season, so what do you want me to think?

“I don’t feel like I’m being disloyal saying anything other than it looks like I’m leaving because there’s no contract discussions and I’m out of contract at the end of the season.

“At this moment I don’t need to instigate anything, I’m clear in my own mind. I’m pretty relaxed. Why? Because I’ve got a life balance to get on with.”

Mowbray hinted after Monday’s win over Preston that he would address his work-life balance in the summer and when asked about those comments, added: “I do that every day, I’m not sure I’ve had my work-life balance right.

“I commit a lot of time to this football club, away from my family and my kids, but I need to address that pretty soon.”

Asked if that was to do with his future, the 58-year-old said: “I’ve decided.”

Rovers are three points out of the play-off places with Saturday’s home game with Bournemouth and an away fixture at Birmingham remaining.

