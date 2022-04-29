Search

29 Apr 2022

Ryan Jack: Rangers remain confident despite RB Leipzig defeat

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 2:55 AM

Ryan Jack insists Rangers still have it all to play for in their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig next week following their 1-0 defeat in Germany.

The Light Blues spent much of the first-leg on the backfoot but it was not until the 85th minute before Angelino broke the deadlock with a volley from the edge of the box.

The second-leg is at Ibrox next week where the Gers will look to make their first European final in 14 years and midfielder Jack said: “There are mixed emotions after that.

“We gave ourselves every chance by going into the second-half with score 0-0 then we got undone by a set-play which is disappointing.

“But it’s still all to play for as far as we’re concerned and that’s the mentality we’ll take into next week, going into the game at Ibrox with our fans behind us. We’ve done it before and we’re excited to try and do it again.

“I wouldn’t say we’d have taken 1-0 before the game.

“When we go into games at this level we always expect to compete. We came into it thinking we could get a better result than we did but it’s all to play for. We’ve been in the situation before of being 1-0 down and we’ve turned it around.

“We know how tough the task will be because they are a great team but we’ve kept ourselves alive and with that crowd behind us next week, anything’s possible.”

