Search

29 Apr 2022

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst insists Rangers will aim for victory at Celtic Park

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst insists Rangers will aim for victory at Celtic Park

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst insists Rangers will be going for the win at Celtic Park on Sunday after ensuring their Europa League final hopes remained alive in Germany.

The Light Blues were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their semi-final at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday night and have the chance to recover the result at Ibrox next week.

First, however, comes the trip to Parkhead where victory for the home side will effectively secure the cinch Premiership title for the Hoops.

With four fixtures remaining, Rangers are six points behind the league leaders, with Celtic also enjoying an advantage in goal difference.

The Gers boss said: “Yesterday the approach was to bring a good result back to Ibrox, Sunday we have to go all out and do everything for the win.

“Our focus is now on Celtic, we will recover and prepare for the game on Sunday.

“The belief is there, we will go there to get a good result.

“My objective is to have my players well prepared mentally and physically.

“I know my players will do everything on Sunday to get a good result, this is what they have continued to do through a hectic schedule.

“We still have a shot at a European final, this shows the excellent performances of our players in Europe. We have a shot next week to give it our all and our aim is to reach the final.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media