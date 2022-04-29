Search

29 Apr 2022

Regan Charles-Cook would love to help Ross County make history

Regan Charles-Cook would love to help Ross County make history

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Regan Charles-Cook believes European qualification would be a fitting reward for Ross County’s devoted chairman Roy MacGregor and the club’s well-travelled supporters.

County are battling it out with Dundee United and Motherwell for the two spots in the Europa Conference League qualifiers next term.

Top scorer Charles-Cook is relishing the challenge and would love to help the Dingwall club make history.

“We’ve never been in Europe before so the final four games are four cup finals,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It would mean the world to me to help Ross County into Europe.

“As a player I want to give back to the club, and the chairman especially. The amount Roy MacGregor puts into this club, which people don’t see, we want to do it for him and the manager and all the fans.

“Every away game for Ross County is at least two or three hours away and the fans come and support us everywhere, and we just want to give back to them and give them something to celebrate, the chance to go into next season thinking ‘we’re a European club’. That would mean the world.”

County are currently in fifth place, a point behind United and ahead of Motherwell on goal difference.

They face a tough test away to third-placed Hearts on Saturday, but Charles-Cook is excited about playing in front of a big crowd at Tynecastle after the last game there was played behind closed doors on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“This will be the first time I’ve been to Tynecastle when there will be fans there,” said Charles-Cook, who is in the running for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award.

“The last time I went there there were no fans. Everybody says when you go to Tynecastle it’s an unbelievable atmosphere because they have loads of fans and it’s a very cramped stadium. I’m looking forward to it.”

