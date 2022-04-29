Search

29 Apr 2022

Ralf Rangnick appointed Austria boss but will continue Man Utd consultancy

Ralf Rangnick appointed Austria boss but will continue Man Utd consultancy

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will become Austria’s national team manager at the end of the season.

The German was placed in charge of the Old Trafford giants for the remainder of the 2021-22 season following the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag will come in as permanent United successor this summer, when it has been confirmed Rangnick will become manager of Austria.

But the 63-year-old will continue to work with the Red Devils in the advisory role agreed when he took interim charge.

“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United,” Rangnick said.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.”

Rangnick will start his two-year consultancy at the end of the season alongside his new position with Austria.

Holding parallel roles was always an option as part of United’s agreement with the German, who the PA news agency understands has been supported by the club throughout the interview process.

Rangnick, who will be assisted by Lars Kornetka with the national team, has been handed an initial two-year deal that will automatically be extended by a further two years if Austria qualify for Euro 2024.

“It’s an honour for me to take on the role of team boss,” Rangnick said.

“I’m particularly excited about the prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success.”

Austrian Football Association sporting director Peter Schottel was delighted to have struck an agreement with Rangnick.

“After a very well-founded and intensive process, we were able to win Ralf Rangnick, an absolute top man with a great international reputation as team boss,” he said.

“That makes me very proud and I’m really looking forward to working together.”

The Austrian FA had denied meeting Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy earlier this month.

Rangnick oversaw United’s 1-1 home draw against Chelsea on Thursday evening. The side are sixth and all but sure to miss out on Champions League qualification.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media