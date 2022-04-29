Nir Bitton back for Celtic ahead of Old Firm derby

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton will be available for Sunday’s visit of Rangers.
The Israel international has sat out recent games with a fitness issue but he returned to training on Friday.
Right-back Josip Juranovic remains on the sidelines with the injury he picked up in the recent Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers at Hampden.
Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his squad ahead of the trip to Celtic Park.
The Light Blues are in recovery mode since the 1-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.
Striker Kemar Roofe (knee) and midfielder Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) remain out while defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.