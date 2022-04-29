Search

29 Apr 2022

Max Stryjek suspended as Livingston take on Hibernian

Max Stryjek is suspended for two games and misses Livingston’s cinch Premiership clash at home to Hibernian.

Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov will therefore make his debut for the club as they look to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Bruce Anderson could feature after an ankle problem but James Penrice and Tom Parkes are out for the season following surgery, while the game likely comes too soon for Caleb Chukwuemeka (hamstring).

Hibs will be without Chris Cadden who was forced off with a thigh issue in last weekend’s win at St Mirren.

Demi Mitchell could return to the squad after two months out with an ankle injury.

Ryan Porteous serves the final game of his four-match league ban, while Drey Wright, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet (knee) and Kyle Magennis (knee) are all still out.

