Search

29 Apr 2022

Callum Davidson: Finishing outside bottom two would be unbelievable achievement

Callum Davidson: Finishing outside bottom two would be unbelievable achievement

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has challenged his side to complete a “phenomenal” cinch Premiership survival mission by hauling themselves out of the bottom two.

With four games to play, Saints are 11th, five points clear of last-placed Dundee and five points adrift of both Aberdeen and St Mirren, whom they host on Saturday.

As things stand, they will have to enter the end-of-season play-offs to try to secure their top-flight survival but Davidson is adamant the Perth side – who endured a 10-game losing streak through the winter – can still catch teams above them and get themselves to safety.

“The determination is to avoid the play-offs,” said the Saints boss. “We want to get above that. That’s our aim.

“It will be an unbelievable achievement if we can get to 10th from where we were. It would be phenomenal.

“We’re all striving to do it, and there’s a chance for us to do it, starting Saturday at 3pm.  In terms of trying to finish 10th, this is probably a must-win, although there are still a few games after that.”

Saints – who have lost just one game in their last five – are fuelled by the knowledge that a victory at home to struggling St Mirren would take them within two points of the Buddies.

“The incentive is there,” said Davidson. “First and foremost it’s about staying away from 12th. That’s the biggest thing considering where we were. Now it’s about trying to get points and catch teams above us.

“Can we put them under pressure? That’s what this game on Saturday is about. It’s just about trying to pick up as many points as we can and hopefully get another couple of wins between now and the end of the season which will put the teams above us under pressure.

“From where we were eight or nine games ago to where we are now, it gives us belief. All our remaining games are winnable but they’re also losable as well so we’ve got to make sure we’re mentally right.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media