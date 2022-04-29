Search

29 Apr 2022

Man Utd off-field shake-up continues with Matt Judge set to leave

Man Utd off-field shake-up continues with Matt Judge set to leave

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Head of football negotiations Matt Judge is to leave Manchester United as a shake-up of the recruitment set-up continues, the PA news agency understands.

Having finished as Premier League and Europa League runners-up last season, a sense of progress quickly evaporated and Ralf Rangnick came in as interim manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s November exit.

The German is set to fail in his attempt to lead United to Champions League qualification and the new Austria boss will transition to an advisory role in the summer, when Ajax’s Erik ten Hag will join as manager.

Rangnick has underlined the need for improved recruitment and changes behind the scenes continue ahead of a much-needed summer rebuild.

After last week’s news that chief scout Jim Lawlor and head of global scouting Marcel Bout had departed, it has now emerged that Judge will also be leaving United.

Having led contract and transfer talks under former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, he took up the title of director of football negotiations last March.

That announcement came as Darren Fletcher was named technical director and John Murtough became football director – a change to football operations that saw Judge report into the latter.

Judge is reported to have resigned and the exit is understood to be amicable at a time of change at the top of the club, with Murtough to be supported by the club’s legal and recruitment teams moving forward.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media