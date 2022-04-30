Search

30 Apr 2022

Scott Pittman goal gives Livingston victory over Hibernian

Scott Pittman goal gives Livingston victory over Hibernian

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Livingston seized the initiative in the race to finish seventh in the cinch Premiership thanks to a 1-0 victory over Hibernian.

The Lions leapfrogged their visitors in the table thanks to Scott Pittman’s strike early in the second half.

Hibernian dominated possession and enjoyed twice as many shots on goal as their hosts.

But they failed to register a single attempt on target as caretaker manager David Gray suffered his first defeat in charge of the capital outfit.

Livi started as if they meant business and carved out two opportunities in the early stages.

With just six minutes on the clock, Pittman picked up possession in a pocket of space at the edge of the box but Lewis Stevenson was brave with the block.

A minute later, Pittman was almost on the end of a low Nicky Devlin cross but the midfielder and the sliding Odin Bailey could not get an outstretched boot ono the ball six yards out.

From there on in, the first half belonged to Hibs.

First, Harry Clarke headed over a Stevenson cross and then the wing-back blazed a shot over on the angle 12 yards out.

The Easter Road side were firmly in control at this point and they came close to breaking the deadlock in the 29th minute.

Clarke swerved in a cross from the right and James Scott cushioned it back into the danger area. Josh Doig was on hand to crack in a shot that was headed for the net until Devlin cleared from under his own crossbar.

Livingston needed a response and they finished the half with a flurry of activity in attack.

Joel Nouble, who also saw a shot deflected wide, headed a long ball over the advancing Matt Macey, only for Paul Hanlon to cover in behind.

Joe Newell fired narrowly over for Hibs seven minutes after the restart before the home side found the breakthrough.

Andrew Shinnie darted into space on the left side of the box and pulled a superb ball back to Pittman at the edge of the area. He drilled his shot into the roof of the net to seize the initiative.

Livingston should then have doubled their advantage in the 71st minute.

Joe Newell was short with a pass across his own box and substitute Alan Forrest was onto it in a flash. But, with the goal gaping, the winger instead found the side-netting.

Elias Melkersen shot wide from a low Ewan Henderson cross and Henderson then headed a Stevenson cross over as Hibs tried to find a way back into the match.

But Livingston held firm at the back and a diving save from Macey three minutes from time denied Forrest a late second.

