Search

30 Apr 2022

Record-breaker Scott Pittman makes the right impression on David Martindale

Record-breaker Scott Pittman makes the right impression on David Martindale

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

David Martindale praised Livingston stalwart Scott Pittman after he celebrated his record-breaking appearance with the match-winning goal against Hibernian.

The 29-year-old made his 124th Premiership outing for the West Lothian club to surpass Oscar Rubio’s top-flight tally.

He is also now just 11 short of breaking the club’s all-time appearance record, currently held by Keaghan Jacobs.

And the midfielder picked the perfect day to net just his fourth goal of the season to send the Lions above their visitors into seventh place in the top-flight table.

Martindale said: “I am delighted for Pitts and it was a fantastic finish. I am so happy he broke the record but he will smash all the records at this club.

“Keaghan Jacobs is 10 games ahead of him for the all-time record but he could surpass that by 100 at least.

“He’s a local boy and it’s great to see as I don’t think it will ever be done again.

“He’s one of those players who is a good fit. You’ve seen boys move over the years and it doesn’t quite work out when they go to other clubs.

“He’s in a club where he’s loved, he’s valued and he brings a lot to – and I think he knows that and he’s comfortable here. There’s a lot to be said for that loyalty.”

Martindale was thrilled to see Livingston rack up a second victory since missing out on the top-six.

He added: “I enjoyed it. I think the game had a wee bit of everything.

“There were spells in the first-half where we looked more threatening and we looked dangerous on the counter-attack in the second half.”

Meanwhile, interim Hibernian manager David Gray has bemoaned his side’s toothless attack.

The Easter Road side dominated possession and managed 18 shots at goal but none were on target as they slipped to eighth.

He said: “We’re very disappointed to lose the game.

“I thought in the first half we were good and dominated pretty much. We created lots of chances, nullified them a lot and passed the ball well.

“We should have been more clinical and taken our chances. It kind of sums up our season — 18 shots on goal and nothing on target.

“It shows where we’re struggling, to put the ball in the net. It’s not just the forwards, it’s everyone that’s involved.

“Credit to Livingston, in the second half they came out with a reaction to how we played and got their goal. I don’t think we really recovered from that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media