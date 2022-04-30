Search

30 Apr 2022

Champions Cove Rangers overcome two-goal deficit to beat relegated East Fife

Champions Cove Rangers overcome two-goal deficit to beat relegated East Fife

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Scottish League One champions Cove Rangers rounded off their successful campaign by coming from two goals down to beat East Fife 3-2.

The hosts, who were already relegated heading into the final day of the season, raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of Daniel Denholm and Kyle Connell.

Cove Rangers pulled a goal back just before half-time when Leighton McIntosh was brought down inside the area and Mitch Megginson scored from the spot.

Megginson added his second in the 55th minute to even things up and Mark Reynolds headed home seven minutes later to seal three points.

Airdrie head into the promotion play-offs on the back of a 20-match unbeaten league run following their 1-1 draw with Peterhead.

Peterhead hit the front on the stroke of half-time when Simon Ferry fed in Grant Savoury who curled an effort into the top corner.

The Diamonds equalised on the hour mark after Ferry turned into his own goal and Peterhead missed the opportunity to take the lead again from the penalty spot when Scott Brown slipped and missed from 12 yards.

Euan Henderson scored four goals as 10-man Alloa came from a goal down to thrash play-off bound Montrose 4-1.

Andy Graham was shown a red card when he gave away a 22nd-minute penalty which Graham Webster converted.

But Henderson replied with four unanswered goals in 40 minutes.

Dumbarton warmed up for the relegation play-offs with a 2-1 win against Clyde, who ended the game with 10 men after Kevin Nicoll was sent off late on.

Kristoffer Syvertsen fired the hosts in front before Lewis Jamieson equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Gregg Wylde put the hosts back ahead with eight minutes left before Nicholl was sent off for violent conduct.

Callumn Morrison scored late on to earn a 1-1 draw for Falkirk against Queen’s Park.

Jai Quitongo fired Queen’s Park in front from close range before Morrison equalised in the 84th minute.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media