Search

30 Apr 2022

Nigel Pearson hails team performance as five star Bristol City ease past Hull

Nigel Pearson hails team performance as five star Bristol City ease past Hull

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson reflected on a final home game of the season that turned into a party thanks to a comprehensive 5-0 Championship victory over Hull.

Andreas Weimann shot the hosts into a sixth-minute lead before Antoine Semenyo doubled the advantage with a low 33rd-minute shot and – two minutes later – provided the cross for Chris Martin to make it 3-0.

Martin added the third after 54 minutes before Weimann completed a tremendous personal campaign by impudently chipping his 22nd goal of the season, eight minutes from time.

A delighted Pearson said: “It was a really good team performance. People will talk about the front men getting the goals, but I thought Matty James and Joe Williams were brilliant in midfield.

“We haven’t always defended solidly this season, but today Dan Bentley has had to make very few saves, which was very pleasing.

“If we do stay solid, our strike force are a threat to anyone in this division. They perform to their maximum each week and are doing very well.

“We are a counter-attacking side, who create a lot of chances for them and today the finishing from all three was top class.

“It was important we ended the season strongly. We have played well without always getting the right result, but today everything came together.

“We are getting an identity and players coming into the side know what they have to do if they want to stay in it.

“I’m pleased that our fans could enjoy themselves at the end because we haven’t always delivered for them at home.

“I hope they can now see signs of progress. I will reflect on the season after our final game and see where I believe we can improve further.”

Weimann dominated Bristol’s Player-of-the-Year awards before the game, having bettered his previous best goal tally in a season by 10, with a match still to go.

Many Bristol City fans stayed on for the traditional lap of honour at the end of the final home game and gave their team a rousing ovation, despite a largely-disappointing campaign.

Hull boss Shota Arveladze said: “It was a terrible game, terrible result and terrible performance.

“The only positive came from our supporters, who stuck behind the team until the final whistle, which was amazing.

“An apology to them is not enough. I can’t find the words to say to them, except that we will try very hard to win for them next week.

“We did everything our opponents wanted to help them play well. There was a slowness and softness about the way we played and we gave so much space to their players.

“If that is the case in this league you get punished. We talked before the game about their front three having shared 37 goals this season. Now we have helped them make it 42.

“It is a terrible feeling after such a result. We all have to look at ourselves because how we played was unacceptable and no one individual was responsible.

“I accept my share of the blame. Maybe I was a bit quiet over the last few days and misled the players with my body language.

“Perhaps I was too relaxed. I don’t know. I am just searching for a reason why we were so poor.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media