Search

01 May 2022

On This Day in 2012 – Roy Hodgson was appointed England manager

On This Day in 2012 – Roy Hodgson was appointed England manager

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 7:25 AM

Roy Hodgson was appointed England manager on a four-year deal on this day in 2012.

The vastly-experienced coach succeeded Fabio Capello, taking the helm aged 64 and racking up his 19th managerial role in a career that began with Halmstads in 1976.

Hodgson was to remain in charge at West Brom for the final two games of the season, before taking over England’s final preparations for Euro 2012.

“Let’s hope we can get everybody behind us and make certain that we work as a team and help the team get the results everyone in England expects and wants,” said Hodgson.

Harry Redknapp had been widely tipped to take the England helm, but instead Hodgson claimed the role.

Hodgson’s England reached the Euro 2012 quarter-finals, only to exit following a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat by Italy after a goalless encounter.

England were praised for their defensive organisation, but any progress did not last.

They were eliminated at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup after picking up just one point from three games, failing to reach the knockout phase of the global tournament for the first time since 1958.

Hodgson’s England tenure came to a disappointing end two years later, with his side crashing out of Euro 2016 following a shock 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the last 16.

Now aged 74, Hodgson has continued his long-running managerial career by taking the helm at Watford, following four fruitful years at Crystal Palace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media