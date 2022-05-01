Search

01 May 2022

Another title for Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid wrap up LaLiga success

Another title for Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid wrap up LaLiga success

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 8:55 AM

Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the championship in each of Europe’s five major leagues as his side wrapped up a record 35th LaLiga title.

Rodrygo (two), Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema all scored as an understrength team – missing Gareth Bale who was absent for the celebrations with a back spasm – coasted to a 4-0 victory over Espanyol.

Ancelotti had rested the likes of Benzema, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior with a Champions League semi-final second leg tie at home to Manchester City – in which they trail 4-3 – to come on Wednesday but it had little effect on the outcome.

Spain’s other team in the last four of Europe’s premier competition Villarreal, who face overturning a 2-0 deficit at home to Liverpool in the second leg, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Alaves.

A Mario Hermoso own goal and an Inaki Williams penalty saw Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico Madrid, who missed the chance to move into second.

The Bundesliga’s big two Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both slipped to defeats on the same day.

Champions Bayern lost 3-1 at mid-table Mainz, for whom Jonathan Burkardt and Moussa Niakhate scored before Robert Lewandowski pulled one back with his 34th league goal of the season.

The ninth-placed side were not to be denied, however, and Leandro Barreiro restored their two-goal cushion.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick for Dortmund but the second-placed side squandered a 3-2 lead against Bochum with nine minutes to go after Jurgen Locadia and Milos Pantovic, from the penalty spot, struck late on to win 4-3.

In Serie A third-placed Napoli closed the gap to leaders AC Milan to four points with a 6-1 demolition of Sassuolo, having raced into a 4-0 lead inside 21 minutes.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens (two) and Amir Rrahmani all scored before Maxime Lopez added an 87th-minute consolation for the visitors.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media