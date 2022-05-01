Search

01 May 2022

Everton’s Richarlison could face investigation after throwing smoke grenade

01 May 2022 7:55 PM

Richarlison could be investigated by the Football Association for throwing a lit smoke grenade after scoring Everton’s winner against Chelsea.

The Brazilian struck a minute into the second half at Goodison Park and Everton held on for a 1-0 victory that moves them within two points of Premier League safety.

In the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal, a lit blue smoke canister was thrown on to the pitch by supporters.

Richarlison responded by picking the object up and throwing it, although it was unclear where it landed.

A club spokesperson said: “We will look into the matter but, as far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground.”

In February, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the FA after handling a red flare following the side’s Carabao Cup victory at Wembley.

Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.

Everton remain in the relegation zone with five games left to play.

But the victory moves them within two points of Burnley and Leeds, with the Toffees having a game in hand on their two rivals.

News

