Search

02 May 2022

Football rumours: Man Utd’s new boss halts Marcus Rashford’s exit plans

Football rumours: Man Utd’s new boss halts Marcus Rashford’s exit plans

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 8:55 AM

What the papers say

Marcus Rashford may not be leaving Manchester United after all, according to the Sun. The 24-year-old has been rumoured to want a move this summer, while team-mate Jesse Lingard is out of contract and has been linked with Newcastle, but the paper says both players could be handed Old Trafford lifelines by incoming boss Erik ten Hag.

With just a year left on his contract with Leicester, Youri Tielemans is reportedly keen to move to Spain. The Daily Mail claims the 24-year-old midfielder is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. However, the Belgian is said to prefer a move to Spain amid interest from LaLiga champions Real Madrid.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, has told Sky Sports “it’s important not to get too carried away” with transfer speculation. The 23-year-old England international has reportedly recently turned down a contract extension at the London Stadium.

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. The Sun writes that Serie A league leaders AC Milan have agreed to a £21million deal to buy the 24-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ruben Neves: The Birmingham Mail reports Manchester United sent a scout to watch the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder at the weekend.

Marcos Alonso: Marca reports the 31-year-old Chelsea left-back is currently being weighed up as a transfer option by Barcelona.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media