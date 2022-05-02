Search

02 May 2022

Muslims praise Blackburn Rovers for hosting Eid prayers on the pitch

Muslims praise Blackburn Rovers for hosting Eid prayers on the pitch

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 3:55 PM

A football fan who recently moved to the UK from Sudan said “now I’m feeling like a part of the community” after Blackburn Rovers hosted Eid prayers on their pitch.

Hundreds attended Ewood Park on Monday morning – Blackburn say this is the first time in the country a football club has hosted Eid prayers on the pitch.

Ahmed Khalifa, 37, who moved from Sudan to Blackburn around four months ago, said he was “so happy” to see so many people at the Sky Bet Championship club’s ground.

“Eid for Muslims is something very special, gathering all the relatives together. This time, for us especially, we miss our relatives so much,” he told the PA news agency.

“So it was a very big deal for us to have this group of people. So happy to see all these people there.

“The people of Blackburn, they all seem like part of a community, but for me coming new to this city… now I’m feeling like a part of the community.”

With the holy month of Ramadan coming to an end on Sunday, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr for the first time without Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began.

British Muslims have been forced to observe Covid-19 restrictions during Eid-al-Fitr for the past two years due to the pandemic, placing curbs on the usual festivities including large indoor gatherings.

However, this year’s holiday marks the first since 2019 to take place without any limits on socialising.

“Eid Mubarak from everyone at Blackburn Rovers,” Blackburn tweeted, along with a video showing people gathering on the pitch.

“This morning #Rovers became the first football club in the country to host Eid prayers on the pitch.”

Mr Khalifa said he is a Manchester City fan, but added he will support Blackburn as well.

“Of course!” he said. “I know that is the English way to do – every city (has) to support their team whatever their team are doing, good or bad.

“I’ll support them until they make it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media