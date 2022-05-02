Search

02 May 2022

Senegal sanctioned by FIFA for fan incidents during Egypt World Cup play-off

Senegal sanctioned by FIFA for fan incidents during Egypt World Cup play-off

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 4:25 PM

African Cup of Nations winners Senegal have been fined and ordered to play a game behind closed doors for fan disorder during their World Cup play-off against Egypt, FIFA has announced.

The world governing body has imposed a one-match ban on spectators and a fine of 175,000 Swiss Francs – around £143,000 – on the Senegalese Football Federation after Egypt players including Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah were targeted with lasers during the decisive penalty shoot-out in Dakar in March.

FIFA launched a probe into alleged breaches of order and security after the second leg of the play-off, which the home side had won 1-0 through Hamdi Fathi’s own goal to level the aggregate scores and take it to a shoot-out.

Footage from the game showed green lights visible on the faces of Egypt players as they stepped up to take their penalties.

Salah, Mostafa Mohamed and Ahmed Sayed all missed from 12 yards before the Reds striker’s club-mate Sadio Mane converted his attempt to win the shoot-out 3-1 and book Senegal’s place in Qatar.

The Egypt Football Association posted pictures of the affected players on its Instagram page accompanied by the caption, “It happens to the best”, and also images apparently showing damage to the team’s bus.

Senegal’s victory mirrored their earlier success over the same opposition in the Africa Cup of Nations final in February, in which Mane also scored the decisive penalty in a shoot-out following a 0-0 draw.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media