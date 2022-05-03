Search

03 May 2022

Football rumours: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta renews interest in Lautaro Martinez

Football rumours: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta renews interest in Lautaro Martinez

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 9:25 AM

What the papers say

Arsenal have renewed their interest in Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez. The Times reports that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in the 24-year-old in a bid to bolster their attacking options. Also on the recruitment list is Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, 25, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, of Everton.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is facing an anxious wait to find out if his contract will be renewed at the club, according to the Daily Star. The paper reports that the 26-year-old England international is keen to stay on at Elland Road but owner Andrea Radrizzani is not prepared to make Phillips an offer until June.

The Sun claims Newcastle defender Paul Dummett is set to sign a new deal at the club amid speculation over a potential free transfer exit away from St James’ Park. The paper says that while the 30-year-old has been plagued by injuries this season, restricting him to just three Premier League appearances, Magpies boss Eddie Howe believes he still has plenty to offer.

And Ajax will reignite their interest in Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn, The Times reports, after the 24-year-old said he was open to leaving the club. The Holland forward is reportedly frustrated over his lack of playing time at Spurs.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Max Aarons: The Daily Telegraph reports that Norwich are set to sell the 22-year-old former England Under-21 defender.

Malcolm Ebiowei: The Sun writes that Tottenham, Leeds and Fulham are all interested in Derby’s 18-year-old winger.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media