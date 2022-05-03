Search

03 May 2022

Pep Guardiola warns Man City may need to top first leg display to reach CL final

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 3:25 PM

Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City will probably have to improve on their first leg performance against Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League final.

City are 4-3 up in the last-four clash with Real after a pulsating initial encounter at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu, City boss Guardiola said: “Yes, probably we will have to be better (than in leg one to go through).

“But at the same time I would like to tell you one thing – we could play much, much worse than we played and we could win, and not anyone can deny my assessment is right.

“So nobody knows, football is unpredictable. Sometimes you get something you don’t deserve, sometimes you don’t get something maybe you deserve, for the effort, for many things.”

