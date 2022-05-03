Search

03 May 2022

Marco Silva fined for improper conduct as Fulham hit with fresh charge

Marco Silva fined for improper conduct as Fulham hit with fresh charge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 4:25 PM

Fulham manager Marco Silva has been fined £2,000 for improper conduct during his side’s 1-1 Championship draw with Bournemouth last month.

The Cottagers took the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic before Bournemouth were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time at Craven Cottage.

Silva was dismissed in the aftermath of the spot-kick decision before Dominic Solanke scored from the spot, and the Fulham boss has accepted his charge and fine from the Football Association.

The newly-crowned champions have also been charged over the behaviour of their players following a late incident in last month’s home loss to Nottingham Forest.

It is alleged that Fulham failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at the end of a game which saw Philip Zinckernagel’s early goal earn victory for Forest and made the Cottagers wait to lift Championship trophy.

An FA statement read: “Fulham’s Marco Silva has been fined £2,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during their game against Bournemouth in the Championship on Saturday 23 April 2022.

“The manager accepted that his behaviour in the game’s 95th minute was improper, and he also accepted the standard penalty.

“In addition, Fulham has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its match against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday 26 April 2022 in the Championship.

“It is alleged that Fulham failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute of that match, and the club has until Thursday 5 May 2022 to respond.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media