Search

03 May 2022

Rangers looking for repeat of Braga comeback after first-leg loss to Leipzig

Rangers looking for repeat of Braga comeback after first-leg loss to Leipzig

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 5:55 PM

Rangers must overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit against RB Leipzig at Ibrox this Thursday if they are to reach the final of the Europa League.

It will be only the fourth time the Ibrox club have gone into a second leg trailing since they returned to continental competition in 2017 following their financial meltdown a decade ago.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how Rangers fared on the three previous occasions they were charged with having to overturn a deficit at the halfway stage of a tie.

Europa League quarter-final, April 14, 2022: Rangers 3 Braga 1 (aet)

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Portugal early last month, Rangers got off to the perfect start in their comeback bid when James Tavernier levelled the tie after just two minutes at Ibrox. The contest swung hugely in favour of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side just before the break when Braga’s Vitor Tormena was sent off and Tavernier struck again from the penalty spot.

The Portuguese picked themselves up off the canvas and forced extra time with David Carmo’s 83rd-minute goal but Rangers went 3-2 ahead on aggregate through Kemar Roofe in the 101st minute before Braga’s challenged was killed off when Iuri Medeiros was also dismissed.

“It’s a big night and a big result for us,” said Van Bronckhorst. “It was a game that was up and down, 10 men, nine men, goals disallowed, it was quite hectic but at the end of the day we are through to the semis. I’m very proud.”

Champions League qualifier, August 10, 2021: Rangers 1 Malmo 2

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Sweden, Rangers looked on course to keep their Champions League dream alive when they scored in the first half through Alfredo Morelos and then Malmo had Innocent Bonke sent off right on half-time.

Steven Gerrard’s side squandered a golden opportunity, however, when Antonio-Mirko Colak netted twice, in the 53rd and 57th minutes, to put the 10-man Swedes 4-2 ahead on aggregate and leave the Ibrox crowd stunned.

“In terms of our performance, it was certainly a game of two halves,” said Gerrard. “The crowd were terrific and we have gone in at half-time exactly where we wanted to be. We’ve got two restarts in the second half badly wrong from throw-in situations. At this level, good players and decent teams hurt you.”

Europa League last 16, August 6, 2020: Bayer Leverkusen 1 Rangers 0

This was a tie that spanned almost five months after the Covid-19 pandemic brought football to a halt immediately after Leverkusen won 3-1 at Ibrox in the first leg in March 2020.

In an empty BayArena, the hosts killed off any chance of a Rangers fightback when Moussa Diaby scored the only goal of the second leg six minutes after the break to seal a 4-1 aggregate win.

“I don’t think we found our level or performance to give it a good go tonight,” said Gerrard. “The best side won and go through. There’s a lot we can improve on and a lot we can work on moving forward and we’ve found a level tonight to strive for.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media