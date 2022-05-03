Search

03 May 2022

Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record

Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 8:25 PM

Karim Benzema goes into Real Madrid’s second leg against Manchester City with the Champions League single-season scoring record in sight.

Benzema’s 14 goals in this season’s competition are just three shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, and joint-fifth in the chart overall.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his season and how he compares.

Frenchman on fire

France striker Benzema scored five goals in as many games in the group stage of this year’s competition, including a brace against Shakhtar Donetsk, but it is in the knockout rounds where he has truly come to life.

After being shut out along with his team as they lost the first leg 1-0 to Paris St Germain in the last 16, his hat-trick in the return fixture saw his side through 3-2 on aggregate.

He fired another treble in the quarter-final first leg against Chelsea – the fourth in his Champions League career, exceeded only by Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with eight apiece and Robert Lewandowski with five – and scored an extra-time winner after the Blues matched the 3-1 scoreline in 90 minutes.

Two goals, including an outrageous Panenka penalty, in last week’s barnstorming 4-3 loss to City kept Real in the tie and set up the possibility of more drama on Wednesday.

One more goal will match Ronaldo’s record 10 in the knockout stages, set in 2016-17, while Benzema has 42 goals in all competitions this season.

Matching Messi, chasing Cristiano

Ronaldo started his historic campaign with a hat-trick against Galatasaray, and scored twice in a game on a further five occasions – against Copenhagen and Juventus in the group stage, Schalke home and away in the last 16 and at Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

He scored once each in the return fixtures with Juve and Copenhagen, with Borussia Dortmund his other victims on the way to a final where his late extra-time penalty capped a 4-1 win over Atletico Madrid. He scored in 10 of the 11 games he played, with the home leg against Bayern the only exception.

He almost repeated the dose two years later, scoring 16 in 12 games including four against Malmo and further hat-tricks against Shakhtar and Wolfsburg, and also netted 15 in 2017-18.

The latter total was matched by Lewandowski as Bayern won the 2019-20 tournament. The Pole achieved that mark in 10 games to Ronaldo’s 13, helped by a four-goal salvo against Red Star Belgrade and doubles against Tottenham, Olympiakos and Chelsea.

Benzema has already matched Messi’s best Champions League tally, 14 in 2011-12. That came in 11 games though the Argentinian only scored in six of those, including a hat-trick against Viktoria Plzen and five goals against Bayer Leverkusen – a record for a Champions League game, matched two years later by Luiz Adriano for Shakhtar Donetsk against BATE Borisov.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media