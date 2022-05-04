Search

04 May 2022

Craig Gordon becomes first three-time winner of Scottish Football Writers’ award

Craig Gordon becomes first three-time winner of Scottish Football Writers’ award

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 8:55 AM

Craig Gordon has become the first three-time winner of the Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Year award.

The Hearts goalkeeper won the prize ahead of former Celtic team-mate Callum McGregor, Hoops defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Rangers skipper James Tavernier.

The 39-year-old first won the award in 2006, the year he won the Scottish Cup with Hearts, and collected it as a Celtic player in 2015 after making a spectacular comeback from a career-threatening knee injury.

Gordon has made a series of stunning saves to help Hearts secure European group-stage football next season.

Robbie Neilson’s side sealed third place in the cinch Premiership before the split and face Rangers in the Scottish Cup final on May 21.

The former Sunderland stopper has kept 14 clean sheets in 34 Premiership matches – second only to Celtic’s Joe Hart – and has made 124 saves, the most in the top flight.

He also kept five international clean sheets during Scotland’s six-match winning run this season.

Gordon was also shortlisted for the PFA Scotland award, which was won by Celtic captain McGregor.

Previous two-time winners of the SFWA award, which was first handed out in 1965, are John Greig, Sandy Jardine, Brian Laudrup, Henrik Larsson, Barry Ferguson and Leigh Griffiths.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media