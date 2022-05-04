Search

04 May 2022

Jayson Molumby joins West Brom from Brighton on three-year deal

Jayson Molumby joins West Brom from Brighton on three-year deal

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 10:55 AM

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby has signed a three-year deal at West Brom following a successful loan spell from Brighton this season.

Steve Bruce indicated last week that the 22-year-old would be staying at The Hawthorns after playing 30 times for the Baggies in the Championship this term, allowing the club to exercise an option which kicked in once he had clocked up 25 appearances.

On Wednesday West Brom confirmed the move and announced Molumby had signed up until the summer of 2025.

“We’re really pleased to have Jayson on board permanently,” Bruce said.

“He’s a young player full of energy and passion and we see plenty of potential in him to grow and develop further.

“He’s only 22 and he’s already played more than 75 games in the Championship.

“He’s managed to force himself into our XI recently and now his challenge is to stay there by continuing to show improvements in his game.”

Molumby came through Brighton’s academy but made only five appearances, one in the Premier League, for the Seagulls between loan spells at Millwall and Preston before West Brom.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “Jayson has had a good loan experience at West Brom this season and played games regularly, which is good for his development.

“This is a good move for him and on behalf of everyone at the club I wish him all the best for the next stage of his career.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media