Search

04 May 2022

Richard Foster claims sectarian jibe led to his angry reaction towards own fans

Richard Foster claims sectarian jibe led to his angry reaction towards own fans

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 8:25 PM

Partick player Richard Foster has claimed a sectarian jibe prompted him to react angrily towards his own fans.

The 36-year-old former Rangers and Aberdeen defender had to be held back by team-mates after he was subjected to “outrageous” abuse while making his way towards the dressing-room at half-time of last Friday’s match away to Ayr United.

Foster was unaware at the time of slurs about his singer wife, Amy MacDonald, which subsequently became apparent from video footage, but he explained that one fan in particular triggered his angry response with a sectarian dig.

Speaking on PLZ Soccer, he said: “It was stupid of me to react because that’s exactly what they were doing, trying to get one of us to react.

“Some of the stuff – and not just directed at me, but the whole team – was outrageous, stuff you’d get arrested or battered for in the street.

“I heard a couple of things and thought, ‘I’m not taking that from a Partick Thistle fan’. It was stupid from me to react but some of the stuff was ridiculous.

“I don’t even know why you would think, ‘I’m going to say that to one of my own players’ and then expect me to come out for the second half and be like, ‘Aw great, I can’t wait for the second half and really try and play well now!’ It’s just a strange, strange mindset.

“First and foremost, I shouldn’t have reacted. But people tend to know that I’m so passionate when I’m playing and when I’m getting beat, I’m not happy and I react probably more easily than I do when I’m winning.

“Some of the stuff he said. It was only after that I heard the stuff about Amy, but before that, I heard the sectarian stuff and that’s what changed it.

“You can’t see it in the video but I’m walking away from him, then I hear that. It was the wrong thing I heard at the wrong time and I just reacted to it.

“It wasn’t and it’s never nice to hear, particularly because it was said to me by one of my own fans. It wasn’t a great evening.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media