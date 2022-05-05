Search

05 May 2022

Chris Kirchner’s takeover of Derby is ‘nearing completion’, says EFL

Chris Kirchner’s takeover of Derby is ‘nearing completion’, says EFL

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 8:25 PM

A deal to take Derby out of administration with Chris Kirchner as their new owner is nearing completion, the EFL has announced.

The Rams’ joint administrators last month named American software entrepreneur Kirchner as the preferred bidder for the club, who have since been relegated from the Sky Bet Championship.

A statement from the EFL on Thursday said: “The EFL Board has today been advised that a deal to take Derby County out of administration and under the ownership of Mr Chris Kirchner is nearing completion.

“Evidence of source and sufficiency of funding has now been provided but there still remain a number of outstanding challenges to be resolved.

“As a result, the Board has instructed the Executive to continue its discussions with Mr Kirchner and his representatives in regard to finalising the terms of a membership agreement. 

“However, a significant issue remains in respect of the status of the stadium (Pride Park) and Mr Kirchner continues in dialogue with the relevant parties as to how this can be resolved. It is clear that the complexity associated with this aspect of the transaction is the biggest hurdle to overcome.

“The EFL acknowledges the current time pressures relating to Mr Kirchner’s position as preferred bidder and will seek to conclude matters as soon as possible in line with requirements as set out in the League’s insolvency policy.

“The League will be making no further comment at this time.”

The statement was retweeted by Kirchner, who had earlier posted a message, accompanied by a picture of a plane, saying: “Time to go to Derby! See y’all soon.”

Derby were placed in administration last September and issued with a regulation 12-point penalty as a result, as well as being hit with an additional nine-point penalty for breaches of accounting rules.

Kirchner ended his initial interest in the club in December but recently returned to negotiations following a failed bid to take over Championship rivals Preston.

Wayne Rooney’s side, relegated with three games this season left following a 1-0 loss at QPR on April 18, are 22nd in the table and conclude their campaign by hosting Cardiff on Saturday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media