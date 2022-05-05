Search

05 May 2022

Hartlepool sack Graeme Lee following downturn in form

Hartlepool sack Graeme Lee following downturn in form

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 8:25 PM

Hartlepool have sacked manager Graeme Lee just five months after his appointment.

Lee, 43, was appointed Pools boss on December 1 after Dave Challinor left the Sky Bet League Two club to take over Stockport in the division below.

Hartlepool, who reached the semi-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy, have won only once in 11 league games and head into Saturday’s finale at home to Colchester in 16th place.

Chairman Raj Singh told the club website: “While we had some great results and occasions in cup competitions, unfortunately our league performances have not been good enough, with only seven wins since Graeme joined the club, and as a board we have become increasingly concerned by the drop-off in form.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. Graeme is a really good person and he has given everything to the job.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to Graeme for his efforts and I wish him and his family well for the future.

“After achieving promotion back to the Football League last year, we remain ambitious as a club to continue our progress, with promotion to League One being our target.

“We have put a lot of work into operating the club with a robust financial and commercial model to protect it long-term.

“This is now allowing us to bring back the academy and we will be making a number of other significant investments into infrastructure and people this summer.

“Further, after investing money into the team in January, we will continue to add more quality this summer window and beyond.

”The club has made real progress over recent years and I felt it important to make this decision now, so we can get our new manager in place as early as possible to prepare for the new season.”

Lee’s assistants Michael Nelson and Anthony Sweeney will be in charge for the Colchester game.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media