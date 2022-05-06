Search

06 May 2022

Alex Gogic happy to ponder a future in Scotland

06 May 2022 12:25 PM

St Mirren’s on-loan midfielder Alex Gogic will be happy to continue his career in Scotland when he assesses his options at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Cyprus international’s contract at Hibernian runs out in the summer and he will be a free agent.

Gogic, who started his career in Scotland when he signed for Hamilton in 2017, has settled with his family in the country and would be more than happy to remain in Scottish football.

Ahead of the visit of bottom side Dundee in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, he revealed he will wait until the three remaining fixtures have concluded before thinking about his future.

Gogic said: “I just want to finish these next three games and then sit with my family and agent and see what’s next.

“I haven’t really thought about it.

“I have stayed here a long time so I am definitely enjoying it.

“My two kids were born here in Scotland as well but regarding my football, it is where I started and I am really enjoying it, I have made a name for myself and I love the people and everything about it.”

Stephen Robinson’s side are on the brink of safety with 39 points, eight points ahead of  second-bottom St Johnstone, whom they beat 1-0 in Perth last week, and 13 ahead of Dundee.

Gogic said: “We need one more point to make us safe but last week eased the pressure. It was a well deserved victory last week, we played well.

“The pressure has been eased a lot, there is not that pressure where you think, ‘oh it’s close’, we have got that space but we need one more point at least to make it totally safe.

“We will go into the game with the same mentality, we want to finish the best we can, it doesn’t matter who we are playing, we want to do well and finish on a high.”

