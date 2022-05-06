Search

06 May 2022

Relegated Norwich rule Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent out for rest of season

Relegated Norwich rule Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent out for rest of season

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 5:25 PM

Norwich duo Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent have both been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League campaign ahead of the visit of West Ham on Sunday.

Scotland midfielder McLean has a fractured toe and will have to wear a protective boot, while American frontman Sargent has aggravated a previous ankle injury so will not be risked over the final four matches.

Norwich, relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship following defeat at Aston Villa, will again be without centre-half Christoph Zimmermann (groin), while forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) are both long-term absentees.

West Ham will have defender Craig Dawson back in contention for the trip to Carrow Road.

The centre-back missed last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal due to a one-match ban following his red card against Chelsea the previous weekend.

Fellow defender Angelo Ogbonna (knee) remains sidelined, while manager David Moyes will check on his team’s fitness after their Europa League exit to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Dowell, Normann, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Pukki, Gunn, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Placheta, Springett, Sorensen, Tzolis, Rowe.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Cresswell, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Alese, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Kral, Lanzini, Fornals, Vlasic, Chesters, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Perkins.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media