Search

06 May 2022

Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos miss out again for Brentford

Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos miss out again for Brentford

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 6:55 PM

Brentford will once again be without defender Ethan Pinnock and winger Sergi Canos for the visit of Southampton on Saturday.

The pair are both still recovering from hamstring injuries although Bees head coach Thomas Frank is optimistic they will be in contention for next weekend’s trip to face Everton.

Mathias Jorgensen, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos also remain absent.

Full-back Tino Livramento remains the only absentee for Saints.

The England Under-21 international will be sidelined for a number for a number of months following a serious knee injury in the recent draw at Brighton.

Southampton have won just one of their last nine league games and the likes of Armando Broja, Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi could come back into the side.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Jensen, Dasilva, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Fernandez, Jeanvier, Young-Coombes.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Elyounoussi.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media