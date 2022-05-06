Search

06 May 2022

Ross McCrorie welcomes need for change at Aberdeen after disappointing season

Ross McCrorie admits big changes are imperative this summer if Aberdeen are to revive their fortunes next term.

The Dons – perennial top-four finishers from 2014 to 2021 – will finish in the bottom six at the end of what has been a grim campaign.

McCrorie admits they have fallen badly short this season and acknowledged that recently-installed manager Jim Goodwin is correct to be plotting a major recruitment drive in the coming months.

“The club needs big changes,” said the versatile 24-year-old.

“It’s been evident this season with our standing in the table. Big changes are bound to happen, especially when a big club like Aberdeen is not performing to the standard.

“That’s just part and parcel of football – players come and go. A team doesn’t stand still. We always need to keep improving. You always need to keep bringing players in as well to push the boys that are already here. I’m excited for next season to see how good we can be.

“The gaffer will bring his own players in over the summer and we’ll be ready to go next season. We just need to try and finish this season off as high as we can in the table. By the time next season comes round, we need to be aiming high and do a lot better than we have this season.”

Aberdeen visit a Hibernian side on Saturday who have endured a similarly demoralising campaign. The Hibees finished third last term, one place above the Dons, as both teams qualified for Europe.

This weekend, however, they find themselves locking horns in a meaningless bottom-six fixture at Easter Road.

“Hibs will be disappointed with their season as well, just as we are,” said McCrorie.

“Both of us were aiming high but neither team has been near the standards we set in the previous season.

“Last season we were close to each other in the table (in the top four) but it’s a different situation this season.”

