Josip Juranovic misses out in unchanged Celtic squad

Celtic have reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the visit of Hearts.
Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again for the cinch Premiership leaders.
Nir Bitton returned from injury as a substitute in last week’s Old Firm derby and will hope to earn a starting spot in midfield.
Hearts could have three key players back in the mix, with John Souttar, Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith all in contention for inclusion in the matchday squad after their injury lay-offs.
Aaron McEneff remains doubtful with a calf problem and Craig Halkett is not yet ready to return from an ankle injury.
Long-term absentee Beni Baningime (knee) remains on the sidelines.
