Search

06 May 2022

Ross County have Jack Baldwin back from ban for crunch Motherwell clash

Ross County have Jack Baldwin back from ban for crunch Motherwell clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 7:55 PM

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin returns from suspension for the crucial cinch Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was ruled out for the season this week with a shoulder injury which he suffered as he was coming back from a facial injury.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has a number of fitness concerns after “four or five” players missed training for most of the week through illness.

The unnamed players returned to training on Friday and will be assessed ahead of the Dingwall encounter.

Striker Kevin van Veen returns from suspension after missing two games while Stephen O’Donnell is back in training after a month out with a muscle injury but the game might come too soon for him.

Liam Shaw, Scott Fox, Jordan Roberts and Sondre Solholm are expected to remain out while Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire are out for the season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media