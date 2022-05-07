Search

07 May 2022

Dundee on brink of relegation after defeat to St Mirren

Dundee on brink of relegation after defeat to St Mirren

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 6:25 PM

Dundee took a step closer to being relegated straight back to the cinch Championship after just one season following a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren.

Goals from Alex Greive and Curtis Main ensured the Paisley side’s Premiership status for another season but left their visitors on the precipice of the drop.

Livingston’s late equaliser against St Johnstone spared them that immediate fate but Dundee are now six points behind the Perth team with two games to play and a goal difference seven goals worse.

Mark McGhee’s side, who have not won since he took charge in February, could be relegated when they play Hibs on Tuesday night.

St Mirren made one change from the side that had defeated St Johnstone with Ethan Erhahon replacing the injured Connor Ronan.

Dundee, in turn, made two changes from last weekend’s loss at Aberdeen. Max Anderson and Paul McMullan both dropped to the bench, with Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan taking their places.

The visitors started brightly but found themselves behind after just four minutes after a howler from Charlie Adam.

The Dundee captain inexplicably played a pass right across the front of his own goal, presenting a tap-in for Greive from close range.

St Mirren could have doubled their lead through Main but his towering header from Alex Gogic’s cross was well saved by Harry Sharp in the Dundee goal.

Greg Kiltie then lined up a driven effort from the edge of the box that went narrowly past the post with Sharp beaten, before Adam fired a free-kick into the St Mirren wall at the other end.

Scott Tanser then picked out Conor McCarthy with a perfect cross but the Irishman could not get his header on target.

Dundee started the second half on top and only a brilliant Jak Alnwick save denied Ryan Sweeney an equaliser from Adam’s free-kick.

Jordan McGhee then scuffed a shot against the post after St Mirren had failed to clear a corner, the ball falling kindly for the goalkeeper.

Dundee would pay for those misses when they fell further behind after 55 minutes. Marcus Fraser played the ball wide to Main who took a touch before firing a shot high past Sharp.

Niall McGinn had one late chance for Dundee but his shot went well past the post.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media