07 May 2022

Jim Goodwin has an eye on the future after draw with Hibs

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 7:25 PM

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin admits he picked his team for the trip to Hibernian on the basis of who is likely to be at the club next season.

Goodwin also revealed that six of the nine substitutes he named on the bench for the 1-1 draw have been told they have no future at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen confirmed their place in next season’s Premiership with a share of the spoils after David Bates’ opener was cancelled out by a late Paul McGinn strike.

The Dons dropped to 10th in the table and Goodwin admits there will be a big turnover of players during the close-season.

He said: “I picked the starting 11 who are all under contract for next season.

“Of the nine subs six have already been told they’re not getting an offer or are surplus to requirements.

“With that there is always a bit of tension and frustration within the group.

“But I try to be honest with people and tell them how it is and try to give them time to get sorted.

“So we went with a starting 11 that had something to play for. I said to them before the game they’re playing for their jerseys next year. I said: ‘Go and show me you want to be here and be a part of it’.

“If we need to move others on then that’s what we’ll do. But I felt we got a good reaction and response from the starting 11.”

Paul Hanlon made his 500th appearance for Hibs on Saturday despite needing a knee operation. Interim manager David Gray was full of praise for the club captain.

He said: “You look at Paul Hanlon playing at the moment, it shows you the strength of character of him and what he’s willing to do, putting his body on the line when he’s struggling and needs an operation.

“As far as I’m aware it’s a tidy up and it’s not too bad.

“At any level it’s great to play 500 games but to do it at one club, he knows exactly what it takes to be successful at Hibs, through tough times and the good times and he’s an example for everyone at the club – young players, old players.”

Hanlon himself said: “It’s great to make the milestone. I knew it was approaching but I’ve had a few niggling knocks and missed a few games this season and thought I might not make it.

“To reach this milestone at Hibs is something I’m really proud of.

“It was a dream for me to place once for this club – to do it 500 times is great. Hopefully I’ve got a few more in me.”

