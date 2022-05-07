Search

07 May 2022

Mark McGhee admits the end is in sight for Dundee

Mark McGhee admits the end is in sight for Dundee

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 7:55 PM

Dundee manager Mark McGhee admits he fears the worst now in his side’s battle to avoid relegation.

Goals from St Mirren’s Alex Greive and Curtis Main saw the Dark Blues leave Paisley empty-handed.

They now trail 11th-placed St Johnstone by six points with two games of the season remaining – and with a goal difference that is seven worse than the Perth side’s.

McGhee said his team would do all they could to defeat Hibernian on Tuesday but conceded their fate was not in their own hands.

He said: “I think we have to think St Johnstone will take at least a point from the two games.

“We’re at home, we have to play for pride and be professional and turn up properly, roll up the sleeves, do the things we have been doing until today and show the supporters who come on Tuesday that we care.

“I believe the players do care, regardless of how the performance was today. The boys have shown that in recent weeks and we have to show that again.”

Dundee started both halves well against St Mirren but McGhee felt their overall performance was well down on what they had shown against Aberdeen the previous weekend.

He added: “If we’d taken one of our chances it changes things but we can’t say we deserved anything. Last week I raved about the first half and thought we’d carry it in today.

“We put forward players in to get a goal and had one shot. Where did that go wrong? We need to look at that – was it shape, the combination of players we put out, individual players, is it us, is it them, is it a bit of both?

“As good as last week was, this was hugely disappointing.”

St Mirren are now mathematically safe but their manager Stephen Robinson insisted he had never been focusing on being dragged into it.

He added: “We were always aiming high. We’re absolutely safe but we’re trying to finish seventh. The fruits of our hard work are showing now.

“There’s been an intensity in the last two games and a press that has represented the people of Paisley. They’re a hard-working community and we want a team on the pitch that represents that.

“We’ll concentrate on finishing as high up as we can. The work to build for next season started a long time ago.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media