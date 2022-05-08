Search

09 May 2022

AC Milan return to top spot in Serie A as Atletico claim Madrid derby honours

AC Milan return to top spot in Serie A as Atletico claim Madrid derby honours

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 12:25 AM

AC Milan climbed back to the top of Serie A after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Verona.

Sandro Tonali’s double helped Milan extend their unbeaten league run to 14 matches and leapfrog city rivals Inter into pole position with two games to play.

Davide Faraoni headed Verona into the lead and Tonali, who had an earlier effort ruled out by VAR, equalised in first-half stoppage time.

Tonali struck again early in the second period and Alessandro Florenzi sealed all three points with a late third goal for Milan, who are two points clear at the top.

Atalanta remain in pursuit of a top-six finish after winning 3-1 at relegation fighters Spezia.

Luis Muriel fired Atalanta into a first-half lead and although Daniele Verde equalised for Spezia,Berat Djimsiti’s second-half header and Mario Pasalic’s late effort kept the visitors level on points with sixth-placed Roma.

Bottom club Venezia’s faint hopes of pulling off a great escape were boosted as Dennis Johnsen’s stoppage-time goal clinched a 4-3 home win against Bologna.

Relegation rivals Salernitana and Cagliari drew 1-1 in Salerno and are now five and four points clear of Venezia respectively.

LaLiga champions Real Madrid’s five-game winning league run was halted in a 1-0 derby defeat at Atletico.

Real wrapped up their 35th Spanish title last month, but were unable to follow up their stunning midweek Champions League win against Manchester City with another victory.

Atletico’s Yannick Carrasco struck the only goal from the penalty spot in the 40th minute after Jesus Vallejo had fouled Marcos Llorente.

Sevilla stayed on course for a Champions League berth after a thrilling finish in a 1-1 draw at Villarreal.

Tottenham loanee Giovani Lo Celso gave Europa League-chasing Villarreal an 86th-minute lead, but Jules Kounde’s equaliser in the fifth minute of added time kept Sevilla in third place.

Getafe edged five points clear of the bottom three after a goalless home draw against Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna drew 1-1 at Espanyol.

In Germany, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw at home by relegation battlers Stuttgart.

Bayern, presented with the Bundesliga winners’ trophy in their final home game after sealing a 10th straight domestic title last month, led 2-1 at the break after Tiago Tomas’ early opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller.

Stuttgart levelled through Sasa Kalajdzic and after Bayern’s Kingsley Coman was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for his foul on Konstantinos Mavropanos, the visitors held on for a vital point.

Leipzig are on course for a top-four finish after a comfortable 4-0 home win against Augsburg left them two points ahead of fifth-placed Freiburg with one game remaining.

Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1 at home against fellow mid-table side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain let slip a two-goal lead as they were held 2-2 at home by Troyes.

Marquinhos and Neymar’s penalty put PSG 2-0 ahead inside 25 minutes, but Troyes hit back through Ike Ugbo before Florian Tardieu’s second-half penalty secured the visitors a crucial point in their bid to stave off relegation.

Second-placed Marseille tightened their grip on a Champions League place with a 3-0 win at lowly Lorient.

Lens kept alive their hopes of a top-six finish with a 2-1 win at Reims, but Lyon’s Europa League aspirations were dealt a blow as they lost 3-2 at Metz.

Bottom club Bordeaux’s relegation was confirmed after a 4-1 defeat at Angers, while Clermont climbed out of the relegation zone by beating Montpellier 2-1.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media