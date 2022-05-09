Search

09 May 2022

Martin Odegaard eager for Champions League return after taste with Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard eager for Champions League return after taste with Real Madrid

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 12:55 PM

Martin Odegaard has had a small taste of the Champions League and is now hungry to take Arsenal back to European football’s top table.

The Gunners know that victory at the home of north London rivals Tottenham on Thursday night will see them end a five-year exile from the Champions League.

A nervy 2-1 win over 10-man Leeds on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a brace from Eddie Nketiah, has left Arsenal on the cusp of a top-four finish as the season reaches its climax.

Odegaard is likely to captain the visitors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later in the week and is one of only a handful of players in Mikel Arteta’s squad to have sampled Champions League football – albeit just two group games for former club Real Madrid.

“I’ve played there a few games but I don’t feel like I’ve really played there,” he said.

“I really want to get into there and fight. That’s where the best teams want to be of course so that would be big for me and the club.

“We have a young team but I think with the young players we have, we have a lot of experience as well.

“We’ve been through a lot and we just enjoy playing football together and you can see that on the pitch. We enjoy it.”

Sunday’s victory should have been much more comfortable for Arsenal but they were unable to finish off a Leeds side who had fallen two goals behind in 10 minutes before captain Luke Ayling was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Gabriel Martinelli.

“I think it was a good win, an important win,” added Odegaard.

“We know the situation we’re in so obviously very happy with the three points. Some parts of the game we have to do better.

“We always knew it was going to be a fight until the end. Some parts of the game we can do better and kill the game. But three points is all that matters.

“That’s all that matters taking the three points. We have to win in different ways.”

While Arsenal’s ambitions this season remain lofty, for Leeds it is all about Premier League survival.

Their defeat at the Emirates Stadium, coupled with Everton’s victory at Leicester, means Jesse Marsch’s side have slipped into the bottom three.

The American head coach has backed his players to fight until the end and winger Jack Harrison revealed just how Marsch is trying to inspire the squad.

“He (Marsch) showed a quote from Gandhi before the game about having belief and that is the most important thing for us,” he said.

“Everything else comes after that, at this point it is a difficult moment for us as a club but we have to stay together, have belief and keep going forward positively.

“We have an important game coming up on Wednesday again and we just have to stay strong and be ready for that. Having that belief is going to be crucial going forward.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media