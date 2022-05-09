Search

09 May 2022

Jacob Ramsey to miss Aston Villa’s clash with Liverpool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 4:25 PM

Jacob Ramsey remains out for Aston Villa’s visit of Liverpool.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s 3-1 win at Burnley with a groin injury but could return for the weekend’s game with Crystal Palace.

Leon Bailey’s ankle injury will also keep him sidelined, with boss Steven Gerrard expected to have a similar squad to the weekend.

Forward Roberto Firmino is set to return to the Liverpool squad.

The Brazil international has missed the last six matches with a foot problem but had additional training over the weekend to get him back up to speed.

Changes are expected from manager Jurgen Klopp with Joel Matip likely to come in at centre-back, while Kostas Tsimikas may be given a rare start on the left of defence in order to rest Andy Robertson.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Digne, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Nakamba, Iroegbunam, Chrisene, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Buendia.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Keita, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Thiago, Jones, Henderson, Mane, Origi.

