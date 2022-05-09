Search

09 May 2022

‘Listen to the fans’ Europe’s top clubs told ahead of Champions League change

‘Listen to the fans’ Europe’s top clubs told ahead of Champions League change

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 4:55 PM

Europe’s top clubs have been told to ditch their “juvenile daydreams” and listen to supporters in what could be a key week for Champions League reform.

UEFA’s executive committee is poised to vote in Vienna on Tuesday on the most significant format changes to Europe’s premier club competition for a generation.

However, there is disagreement on the best way forward.

Europe’s clubs, via the European Club Association (ECA), have previously endorsed an increase in matches from six to 10 in an expanded 36-team league phase.

They also support granting two teams who miss out on conventional qualification a place in the league phase based on their historic coefficient ranking.

There have also been reports that there is ECA support for ditching two-leg semi-finals and instead have the last four teams competing in a ‘week of football’ event in a single city.

Europe’s domestic leagues, including the Premier League, think the increase in matches should be capped at eight, and are against qualification based on anything other than domestic performance.

The decision is ultimately UEFA’s to take, and it is understood new proposals were under consideration at an ECA executive board meeting in Madrid on Monday afternoon.

UEFA’s club competitions committee meets on Tuesday morning ahead of the ExCo on Tuesday afternoon.

UEFA and its president Aleksander Ceferin praised the role of supporters in thwarting the European Super League last year, and fans’ groups are now insisting their voice is heard in discussions on these key reforms.

An open letter to ECA clubs issued on Monday, signed by fans’ representatives from some of the continent’s biggest clubs, said: ”In the past weeks, the press has been awash with reports of yet more changes to the format of Uefa club competitions, which will be decided upon this week.

“This is a clear indication that the clubs and officials in charge of deciding the future of European football are still unable to agree on a common position – let alone one that will benefit all stakeholders.”

It said the increase in matches would lead to “boring” and “no stakes” matches and would make increased demands on supporters during a cost-of-living crisis.

The letter described the coefficient proposal as “fundamentally unfair” and “anti-competitive”.

“They represent an obvious attempt to reward underperforming elite clubs at the expense of others and bring into question the ECA clubs’ rhetoric around the super league,” the letter added.

The letter concluded: “In the end, your decision will shape the game for a generation, impacting every league, club, player, and fan in Europe.

“We therefore expect you to focus your attention on the serious matters at hand, not juvenile daydreams of extended half-time shows, week-long finals, and similar Superbowl knock-offs.

“Moreover, we demand that you listen to the millions of match-going fans across the continent by dropping these reforms and acting in the best interests of the whole European game. The time to do so is now.“

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media