Mark McGhee hopes to be a part of ‘exciting’ Dundee future

Mark McGhee insists Dundee are still set for a bright future despite their impending relegation.

The Dark Blues are six points adrift at the foot of the cinch Premiership with just two games to play and will officially be consigned to the Championship if they fail to defeat Hibernian on Tuesday evening.

However, McGhee, who is keen to have his short-term contract extended despite presiding over a 12-game winless streak since taking over from James McPake in February, believes there are still grounds for optimism at Dens Park.

“I hope to be part of Dundee next season but that all remains to be seen,” he said. “That’s not even been considered. We’ve been concentrating on trying to win games and stay up and then afterwards we’ll think about that.

“I’ve made it clear I want to stay on but I know all the variables. We’ll talk about that when it’s finished. Whether I’m here or not, I think things are happening here.

“Behind the scenes, in terms of the way people are thinking about the club and the future of the club, it’s very progressive. I think over the next couple of years there will be a massive change both in the culture around the football side and maybe even the stadium.

“I’d love to be part of that, but whether I am or not, big change is coming and I think that’s a very exciting thing for Dundee Football Club.”

McGhee, whose side have an inferior goal difference to second-bottom St Johnstone, admits Dundee are effectively playing to salvage some pride in their closing two fixtures of this season.

“I think it’s beyond do-or-die,” he said. “Realistically, all we can do is try and win a game for our own pride. I don’t expect any help from St Johnstone – somewhere along the line, they will take a point, so I think in that respect it’s done.

“But we still have something to play for. We have each other to play for. We have the support to play for, and we want to run it as close as we possibly can. I don’t even think it’s last-chance saloon. I think we’re playing for pride.”

McGhee admits Dundee have simply not been good enough over the course of the campaign.

“I’m not a great believer in luck,” he said. “If you miss a chance or make a mistake, like we did on Saturday, that’s not luck, that’s bad concentration or whatever.

“Sometimes we’ve done alright and other times we’ve not been good enough but the table doesn’t lie. We are where we are not because of luck but because of our ability.”