Search

26 May 2022

Premier League declines to comment as Helen MacNamara named in Sue Gray report

Premier League declines to comment as Helen MacNamara named in Sue Gray report

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 4:31 PM

The Premier League has declined to comment after the Sue Gray inquiry confirmed one of its most senior officials had brought a karaoke machine to a leaving drinks event in Whitehall during the first national lockdown in June 2020.

Helen MacNamara, who joined the Premier League as its chief policy and corporate affairs officer last year, is named in the report on lockdown parties within Government which was finally published on Wednesday.

It said that MacNamara, then the Deputy Cabinet Secretary, attended the second part of a leaving event for a No 10 Downing Street official which began at around 7.40pm on June 18 at the Cabinet Office, and that she brought a karaoke machine with her.

Pizza and prosecco were consumed by attendees of the event, the report said. The event lasted for a number of hours and there was “excessive alcohol consumption”. One individual was sick and two others were involved in a minor altercation.

The last attendee, who stayed to clear up, did not leave until 3.13am the following morning, the report said.

MacNamara is one of the league’s most senior officials and has led its response to the publication of the fan-led review last November, which called for an independent regulator in football.

She issued an apology last month for attending the party in the Cabinet Office, and she confirmed she had been given a fixed-penalty notice fine by the police over her attendance.

MacNamara has been approached for a further comment following the publication of the Sue Gray inquiry.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media