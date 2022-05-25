Search

26 May 2022

Jordan Henderson: No more motivation needed to win a Champions League final

Jordan Henderson: No more motivation needed to win a Champions League final

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 5:36 PM

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists he does not need any extra motivation heading into the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Team-mate Mohamed Salah, who shared press conferences duties with the midfielder at the club’s media day ahead of Saturday’s match at the Stade de France, has already spoken of a revenge mission against the LaLiga club after defeat to them in the 2018 final in Kiev.

That is probably a more personal memory for the Egypt international, who was forced off with a shoulder injury after just 30 minutes with the score at 0-0 and Liverpool dominating.

They went on to lose that game 3-1 but bounced back the following year to beat Tottenham in Madrid.

“He didn’t mean to say that, did you Mo?” said Henderson on Salah’s ‘revenge’ comment.

“I can understand from Mo’s point of view, it was a very emotional time, it was very tough for him and tough for everyone.

“But for me, you don’t need any more motivation to win a Champions League final.

“It was all you dreamed of as a kid, to play big games and they don’t get any bigger than a Champions League final: they (Real Madrid) are a world-class side with some world-class players.”

Henderson also experienced the same lows and highs of defeat and victory and picking up the club’s sixth European Cup at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019 ranks as a personal highlight.

“I would say winning the Champions League in Madrid was probably the biggest moment in my career, the most special, to get over the line to finally win the Champions League after going so close the year before,” said the 31-year-old, who has already lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.

“It was a really emotional time for me, I would definitely put it as number one in my career so far.

“(2018) was a very low point in my career, to get so close to your dream and then for it to be taken away at the last hurdle was pretty tough to take.

“But looking back I learned a lot and we used that experience to be better, stronger and to win a year later made it even more special.

“You never know when the last chance to play a Champions League final is, that is why the next opportunity is the biggest one and this opportunity on Saturday is huge.

“It is everything to us and that is why we will give it everything.

“Things can change so quickly in football but we have worked for a long period of time, worked tirelessly for years, they (finals) don’t just happen and when you get them you have to be ready.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media