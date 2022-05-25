Search

26 May 2022

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson believes his move to St Mirren ‘ticks all the boxes’

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson believes his move to St Mirren ‘ticks all the boxes’

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 6:12 PM

Trevor Carson insists his move from Dundee United to St Mirren on a two-year deal “ticks all the boxes”.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper joins up with fellow Northern Irishman Stephen Robinson with whom he worked at Motherwell, Morecambe and their international side.

It is Robinson’s second summer signing after recruiting midfielder Mark O’Hara.

Carson, who spent the second part of last season on loan at Morecambe, comes in for Jak Alnwick who left the Buddies to join Cardiff.

Carson told stmirren.com: “It’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks and I’m just delighted to come here and hopefully show the fans what I can do.

“In terms of a football decision this ticks all the boxes.

“I’m convinced we will do well next year and I want to be a part of that.

“I know what a good club this is and how ambitious it is as well so that was a big thing for me.

“I’m excited with the lads the gaffer is bringing in.

“He’s putting together a good dressing room and I look around the squad that is already here I can’t wait to meet them and get started.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media