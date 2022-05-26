Search

26 May 2022

Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah to accept final contract offer from Arsenal

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 8:07 AM

What the papers say

Eddie Nketiah has reportedly received a final contract offer from Arsenal, with the 22-year-old striker expected to accept the deal. According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners have offered Nketiah a five-year contract worth about £100,000 per week. Nketiah had previously rejected multiple offers to re-sign with the Gunners, but the paper says the feeling among his suitors is that he is now inclined to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

The Times says Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for Rangers defender Calvin Bassey. The 22-year-old has been a standout player this season, with his form believed to have caught the eye of Villa boss Steven Gerrard, Bassey’s former manager at Ibrox, who is eager to bolster his defence in the off-season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s time at Liverpool has come to a close, the Daily Mirror reports. According to the paper, the Reds are ready to sell the 28-year-old midfielder, with Villa and West Ham both lining up to secure his services.

The Guardian says contract talks between Tomas Soucek and West Ham have stalled, although hope remains the two parties will ultimately be able to iron out their differences before his contract expires in two years’ time.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alessandro Bastoni: Tottenham and Manchester United are monitoring the Inter Milan defender, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

Alvaro Morata: Tuttosport says Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the Juventus striker, who is on loan from Real Madrid.

